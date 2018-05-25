Quiz Bowl Championship: San Diego students will compete in the Super Bowl of the mind

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.

Students from Canyon Crest Academy and Scripps Ranch High School will be among those competing in the championship.

In Friday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Chula Vista to meet the team from Olympian High School going for gold!

Olympian High School in Chula Vista is heading to the National Quiz Bowl Championship in Atlanta. We watched one of their last practices before they left. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/6O8kGdiVyD — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 25, 2018

