Serious head-on crash in Emerald Hills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities. 

Authorities said a driver is being assessed for possibly driving while intoxicated (DUI). 

The drive who was critically injured had to be cut our from their vehicle. 

The crash happened in the 5500 block of Market Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

