Netflix Cancels 'Arrested Development' Promotional Events Following Jeffrey Tambor Controversy

Netflix has called off promotional events for Arrested Development in the U.K. in the wake of controversy surrounding the show’s star, Jeffrey Tambor, ET confirms.

“We had planned to have most of the Arrested Development cast in London this week to support the launch of the new season and meet fans,” reads a statement posted by a journalist on Twitter on Thursday. “At this time, we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the UK, but hope to bring the cast back at another time.”

While the memo did not explain reasons for the cancellation, the news concludes a week of unfavorable press for the show, after the cast took part in a group interview with the New York Times, during which actress Jessica Walter accused Tambor of verbal harassment during their time working together.

Following the NYT debacle, all UK #ArrestedDevelopment interviews scheduled for tomorrow (including my own) have been cancelled.

The allegation came months after Tambor was fired from his Amazon Studios series, Transparent, following sexual misconduct accusations.

Walter’s new claim of verbal abuse from Tambor was met with questionable responses from their castmates during the NYT interview, with several of the actors since making public apologies.

On Thursday, Jason Bateman said he was “embarrassed” and “deeply sorry,” after he appeared to some to belittle Tambor’s alleged actions by describing them as “common.”

Tony Hale followed suit, announcing he had reached out to Walter to apologize following his reaction during the interview, which involved him saying, “We’ve all had moments … we’ve worked together 15 years, there has been other points of anger coming out."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Gothamist, David Cross expressed his regret for not defending Walter during the incident.

"I didn't speak up as much as I should have, and I regret it,” he said.

See more on the allegations against Tambor below.

