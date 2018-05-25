Just Cool Cars: This U.S. Army jeep that went by another name

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- Carl Gutierrez wanted to show off his 1960s version of the classic Army jeep, the M151A1.
But don't call it a jeep. It's a MUTT.
MUTT stood for Military Unit Tactical Truck although anyone who sees it and didn't know better would simply call it a jeep. Basically, it was an improved jeep, built between 1964 and 1969, with comfort touches like independent suspension.
It's special to Gutierrez because it was the vehicle of choice when he served in uniform protecting the homeland. He worked in the Nike surface-to-air missile defense batteries that ringed Los Angeles in the 1960s, rising to the rank of warrant officer over 36 years in the national guard.
His 1966 MUTT was pristine when we interviewed him back in 2015. He had carried it to the next level, equipping it with a machine gun and a radio, which was tuned to police frequencies at a Friday night car show here.
"When I joined the service, this is what they drove," he says. It was the jeep of choice during Vietnam and the Cold War. Gutierrez's M151A1 is a Ford, but he says they were also built by Kaiser and AM General, which later would make the Army's Humvee.
MUTTs served in Vietnam and Gutierrez says they were small enough to fit inside CH-53 helicopters. About 1,000 of the all-wheel-drive vehicles were sold at government auctions after their Army careers were over and others were cut into four pieces as scrap, although some civilians were able to weld them back together.
