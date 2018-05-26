John Mayer Hangs With Zebras and Boogies on the Beach in Hilarious 'New Light' Video

John Mayer is going back to basics -- but not without zebras, pyramids and fireworks!

The musician shared his new music video for his track “New Light” on Thursday, and rather than pulling out all the stops with special effects and new technology, the “Gravity” singer proudly utilized green screen magic for a cheaper production.

“I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget, so I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos,” the 40-year-old GRAMMY-winner explained, alongside a snippet of the video, on Instagram.

The tongue-in-cheek video starts with Mayer declaring, “I’m John Mayer and I’m ready to be a star!” before he's crudely digitally inserted into scenes where he grooves on white sand beaches decorated with dancing topless hunks and jogs through the pyramids of Egypt.

Donning his best pajamas pants and a purple hoodie, the crooner is also seen defying “Gravity” while soaring over suburbia, cruising above busy freeways and bursting into the sky alongside colorful fireworks.

At one point, Mayer also clones himself while hanging with a zebra.

The video was an instant hit, and Mayer even showed off some fan art of his outfit for the video on Instagram later in the day.



The musician is now preparing to hit the road for a Dead & Company tour with former members of Grateful Dead. The 24-show tour kicks off on May 30 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.



