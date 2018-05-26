America's best beaches: Hawaii's Kapalua Bay tops annual 'Dr. Beach' rankings

Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, is the USA’s best beach, according to an annual survey by “Dr. Beach.”

Dr. Beach, aka Stephen Leatherman, a coastal expert and professor at Florida International University, has been compiling the annual rankings since 1991.

He uses 50 criteria to evaluate the beaches, including water and sand quality as well

as safety and management. Bonus points are awarded for prohibition of smoking on beaches.

Dr. Beach calls Kapalua Bay Beach "a perfect beach for swimming and snorkeling in the clear, azure waters that are protected by two headlands formed long ago by lava flows into the sea.'

"This beautiful crescent-shaped, white sand beach is bounded by these rocky anchors where good restaurants can be found,' he writes.

For more on the top 10 beaches, go to DrBeach.org.