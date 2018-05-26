Ireland on course to overturn abortion ban, exit polls show

DUBLIN - Irish voters overwhelmingly backed repealing a decades-old constitutional ban on abortion, according to two exit polls, paving the way for sweeping cultural change and a move away from the nation's conservative Catholic roots.
The exits polls by state broadcaster RTE television and the Irish Times newspaper indicated approximately two-thirds of voters supported overturning one of the strictest abortion laws in the world. One-third opposed it.
Official results are due later Saturday.
If the exit polls are confirmed by the vote count, Ireland's government will seek to pass legislation that allows terminations during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The current law prohibits all abortions in Ireland, except in cases when the woman's life is at risk, and having an illegal abortion is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
More: Abortion ban vote chance to throw off oppressing legacy of Catholic Ireland
Related: Ireland to be tested by abortion vote on whether to overturn near-total ban
Repealing Ireland's Eighth Amendment that gives equal protection to a fetus and the woman would bring the once-staunchly Catholic country in line with abortion practices in the United States and the majority of the rest of Europe.
It would leave just three places in Europe where abortion is illegal unless the woman's life is at risk: tiny Andorra and San Marino, and Malta. Four countries around the world do not allow abortions under any circumstances, according to the Pew Research Center. They are the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Vatican City.
While Ireland's center-right Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who campaigned to repeal the Eighth Amendment, stopped short of claiming victory late Friday based on the exit polls, he appeared confident. "It's looking like we will make history," he tweeted.
The projected result drew reaction from abortion rights activists and opponents.
"Abortion on demand would deal Ireland a tragic blow but the pro-life movement will rise to any challenge it faces," said Cora Sherlock, an abortion rights opponent.
John Aidan Byrne, 58, an Irishman who has lived in the United States for more than 30 years and runs a group called Irish Pro-Life USA, said ahead of the result that doing away with the ban would mean "fewer protections" for his friends and family in Ireland.
"Once you introduce legalized abortion it changes the entire dynamic of society. And it divides it politically, socially and - let's be frank - spiritually," he said.
But others viewed the likely result as evidence that Ireland, for years held back by traditional voices in the church, was embracing tolerance and progressiveness as well as continuing down a path of liberalization after national votes in recent years that ushered in legalizing contraception, divorce, homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
"We woke up this morning to a new Ireland. Ireland's changed," Deidre Duffy, one the organizers of the campaign to change Ireland's abortion law, said.
"One by one, the manacles imposed by clerical control and society's deference to it have been removed, and Ireland has altered beyond recognition," said commentator Martina Devlin, writing in a column for the Irish Independent newspaper Saturday.
More: World watches as Ireland holds historic vote to overturn strict abortion law
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Several good Samaritans, including a grandmother, disregarded their own safety today when they helped subdue and disarm a knife- waving man who attacked the driver of a bus full of schoolchildren in a rural neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County.
An animal known as the San Quintin Kangaroo rat and native to Baja California is back from the brink of extinction.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis today encouraged those who haven't recently donated blood to consider scheduling an appointment.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.