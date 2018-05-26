Morgan Freeman on sexual harassment allegations: 'I did not assault women'

Morgan Freeman released a new statement late Friday in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, saying he "did not assault women" nor "create unsafe work environments."
In an investigation published Thursday, CNN reported details of the 80-year-old actor's alleged pattern of unwanted advances on women while he was on movie sets, at media junkets or working with his production company, Revelations Entertainment.
For the story, CNN spoke with 16 people who say they were either subjected to Freeman's behavior or witnessed his alleged misconduct. He denied the accusations in a statement to USA TODAY, and followed it up with a longer account Friday night.
"All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard," the statement read, according to the New York Times. "And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor.
"I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women — and men — feel appreciated and at ease around me,” he added, the Times reported. "As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way. Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended."
"But I also want to be clear,” Freeman said, according to the Times. "I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women. I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false."
The Screen Actors Guild, which bestowed Freeman with its prestigious Life Achievement Award in January, said Thursday that it was considering revoking the honor.
“These are compelling and devastating allegations which are absolutely contrary to all the steps that we are taking to insure a safe work environment for the professionals in this industry," a statement from SAG-AFTRA reads. "Any accused person has the right to due process, but it is our starting point to believe the courageous voices who come forward to report incidents of harassment."
Credit card company Visa pulled commercials featuring Freeman.
The company said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured.”
Freeman won a supporting-actor Academy Award for 2004's Million Dollar Baby, joins a list of more than 150 Hollywood figures, journalists other high-profile men who have been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct in the months since Harvey Weinstein's downfall galvanized survivors to come forward with their "Me Too" stories of famous men's misdeeds.
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
A two vehicle crash left one person critically injured Friday in Emerald Hills, according to authorities.
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Several good Samaritans, including a grandmother, disregarded their own safety today when they helped subdue and disarm a knife- waving man who attacked the driver of a bus full of schoolchildren in a rural neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County.
An animal known as the San Quintin Kangaroo rat and native to Baja California is back from the brink of extinction.
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, San Diego Blood Bank CEO David Wellis today encouraged those who haven't recently donated blood to consider scheduling an appointment.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.