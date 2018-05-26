Senator, Trump say Utah man released from Venezuela jail

US President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One prior to departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, May 23, 2018, as he travels to an immigration roundtable discussion and Republican fundraiser.

An American held in Venezuela for nearly two years on weapons charges has been released and is on his way home, with a pit stop at the White House.

President Trump hailed the release on Twitter Saturday morning, saying Utah resident Josh Holt would land in Washington around 7 p.m. and be reunited with his family.

"The great people of Utah will be very happy!" Trump said.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced that Holt and his wife Thamy were released, saying "I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton."

“We are grateful to all who participated in this miracle,” Holt’s family said in a statement.

Holt had gone to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry a woman he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons who could help him improve his Spanish. He was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges.

The Miami Herald reported last week that Holt was among those inside the Helicoide prison during a rebellion.

"People are trying to break in my room and kill me," Holt posted on Facebook. "WHAT DO WE DO?"

The Herald said Holt was a former Mormon missionary who was detained in Caracas along with his wife, Thamara Caleño, on charges his legal team claimed were false. Venezuela contended Holt was a spy involved in trying to destabilize the country.

The socialist nation on South America's northern coast has been at odds with the United States and much of the world for years. After Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president earlier this week, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions.

Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018