Khloe Kardashian's Colorist Flies 'All the Way' to Cleveland for Early Morning Touch Up on Her Roots

Khloe Kardashian was in need of a mommy makeover, so she called in the best of the best.

The 33-year-old reality star's colorist -- and Hollywood hair guru -- Tracey Cunningham, flew in from Los Angeles for an early morning hair appointment with Khloe in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday. Khloe, who has been in the city since giving birth to daughter True Thompson last month, took to her Instagram Story to express her gratitude.

“Tracey Cunningham flew all the way from L.A. because look at these roots. Horrible!" she said, combing through her hair to reveal the contrast between her dark roots and long, blonde locks. “She’s here in Cleveland, like a real sweetie.”

Khloe's touch-up comes just a couple days after her sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed she went blonde for her fourth wedding anniversary with Kanye West, explaining that it's the rapper's "favorite."

A source told ET earlier this week, meanwhile, that Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, "seem to still be going strong," following his cheating scandal. The source also revealed that at this point, Khloe "doesn't have any immediate plans" to head back to Los Angeles. "As of now, she's planning on being in Cleveland for another month," the source said.

"She’s built a nice, quiet life for herself in Cleveland, which is exactly what she wants right now. She’s really enjoying this quality time with her daughter and Tristan -- without all the distractions that come with being in L.A. surrounded by so many other people,” ET's source shared. “She’s doing really well and, of course, is very hands-on with True.”

See more in the video below.

