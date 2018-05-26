Local soldier dies in non-combat incident in Kosovo

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A soldier from the San Diego area died as a result of a "non-combat related" incident in Kosovo, the Department of Defense said Friday.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Conrad Robinson died Thursday at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, according to a Defense Department statement. He was deployed as part of Operation Joint Guardian, a peacekeeping force in Kosovo.

Robinson, 36, was a graduate of San Marcos High School, according to his Facebook profile.

He was assigned to the 155th Medical Detachment, 261st Medical Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Officials offered no further details on the nature of the incident that led to Robinson's death, other than to say it was under investigation.