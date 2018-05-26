Becca Kufrin Reveals Why She Applied for 'The Bachelor'
Posted:
Updated:
By Jennifer Drysdale, ET Online
Becca Kufrin got her happily ever after on The Bachelorette -- but what inspired her to try to find love on TV in the first place?
The 28-year-old publicist revealed why she applied for The Bachelor on Stassi Schroeder's Straight Up With Stassi podcast on Friday, sharing that her new role as Bachelorette was actually years in the making.
"It actually started years ago. Two of my co-workers had applied for me and I got this random call one day from this guy named Scott from casting," Kufrin shared. "I thought it was a joke at first."
Things didn't pan out then, however, as Kufrin said she ended up getting back together with an ex-boyfriend. The two officially broke up in 2016, and after admitting she felt "kind of down," Kufrin decided to apply for the show a second time.
"Months later, I got a call again from casting saying, 'We got your application. Do you want to move forward?'" she recalled. "'I'm single. Why not? What do I have to lose?' [I was] just thinking, 'Who knows what is going to happen?'"
Kufrin confessed that it took her "a couple months" to fully heal before starting her Bachelorette duties. "I spent time at the gym, journaling, reading. I was always with my friends and family because I wanted to feel like me again. I didn't want to take away my sense of identity," she expressed. "I've been through bad breakups in the past…I didn't want anyone to stop me from living my life and being me."
ABC confirmed to ET earlier this week that Kufrin is indeed engaged, and the Bachelorette told ET on Wednesday that she's looking forward to tying the knot. "He better marry me," she joked.
"[I love] so many things [about him]," Kufrin gushed. "Just that he put up with me through the entire journey."
"It feels so different because the relationship and the guy is different. And this time, it feels better suited for me, it's like this better fit for me and what I need in my life," she added of how her mystery fiance compares to Luyendyk. "And I am willing to do anything it takes to make it work to support my partner."
"I was asking for a teammate, a 50/50 throughout the entire season. I feel like I truly found that. So we'll have each other's backs through the time where we have to stay private. And then we'll continue that and share it with the world," Kufrin insisted.
Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more from our interview in the video below.
Friday, May 25 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:02:43 GMT
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.
Californians Aware, a statewide group that advocates for government transparency, Friday expressed concern over a soon-to-take- effect San Diego Unified School District policy to delete most emails after one year.
Friday, May 25 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:46:35 GMT
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Millions of Southern Californians will be taking to the roads and airways Friday as the Memorial Day travel crunch goes into high gear, and the large crowds will likely test the patience of motorists and airline passengers.
Friday, May 25 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:41:53 GMT
Several good Samaritans, including a grandmother, disregarded their own safety today when they helped subdue and disarm a knife- waving man who attacked the driver of a bus full of schoolchildren in a rural neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County.
Several good Samaritans, including a grandmother, disregarded their own safety today when they helped subdue and disarm a knife- waving man who attacked the driver of a bus full of schoolchildren in a rural neighborhood in southeastern San Diego County.