Katy Perry Jets to London to Support Orlando Bloom at His West End Play

Katy Perry is one busy lady -- but not too busy to support her man!

The 33-year-old singer hopped on a plane to London to support her rumored boyfriend Orlando Bloom at his West End play, just one night before she had to be back in Amsterdam to continue her Witness tour at the Ziggo Dome.

Perry, who confirmed she's "not single" at Monday's American Idol finale, shared a sweet pic from the play on Saturday morning. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer snapped a photo of the playbill of the West End revival of Tracy Letts' play, Killer Joe, featuring Bloom's face (and a few hearts, courtesy of Perry). The play opened earlier this month.

The Idol judge hinted at her relationship status while speaking with ET in April. "I have been spoken for, and speak for myself," she shared. "And I'm very happy!"

Perry and Bloom initially called it quits in February 2017, but a source told ET earlier this year that two were giving their relationship a "second chance."

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world," the source said. "They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance."

The pair were recently spotted spending time together on a trip to Rome, where they met Pope Francis. Watch below.

