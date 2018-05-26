Jennifer Love Hewitt Fondly Recalls Her First Pregnancy With Sweet Baby Bump Photo

Jennifer Love Hewitt is reminiscing about the days when her life was about to change forever.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet throwback photo of herself from her first pregnancy. Hewitt, who gave birth to daughter Autum in 2013, holds her arms across her chest as she poses on her profile in the pic, showing off her bare baby bump.

"#tbt First pic my husband took of me pregnant. I was 14 weeks and had no idea how much my body would change. Life would change and my heart would grow," she captioned the black-and-white shot. "The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday. #grateful #happymommy #happywifey #luckygirl #mylittlefamily."

Hewitt married her Client List co-star, Brian Hallisay, in 2013, just before welcoming Autumn into the world. The couple became parents for the second time when Hewitt gave birth to son Atticus in 2015.

The actress has taken a step away from the spotlight in recent years to raise her children, but will return to TV with a role on Fox's9-1-1 this fall.

“I really love the show. I genuinely love it; it's just a beautiful show,” Hewitt told ET earlier this month of what drew her to the series. “I love the idea of following the first responders, but I also love really knowing who they are as people, and not just sort of seeing the emergency situations.”

“And when Ryan Murphy calls, I mean, you pick up the phone and you say, 'Uh huh. Uh huh. OK.' And that's it!” she added. “That's pretty much the conversation. I adore him, as does the world, and they should. I've known him a long time and I was just really honored.”

