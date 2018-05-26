Jordin Sparks Says Newborn Son 'Has My Heart Forever' -- See the Cute Pic!

Jordin Sparks is loving her life as a new mom!

The American Idol alum took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable new photo of her son, DJ, lovingly staring up at her. The 3-week-old baby boy sweetly sports a blue onesie reading "Mommy loves me" and cracks a cute little smile in the pic.

"This smile has my heart forever. I am a puddle on the floor," Sparks, who welcomed DJ with husband Dana Isaiah on May 2, wrote alongside the shot. "I can’t believe I get the blessing & honor of being his Mommy. Wow...God is so good!

The 28-year-old "No Air" singer hit the red carpet at the Show Dogs premiere earlier this month just three days after giving birth -- and couldn't help but gush to ET about her new family of three.

"It's just fun to stare at him. His name is DJ, named after daddy, and the moment was incredible! To finally have him in my arms and stare at him. He's really here. He made it," she shared. "This is what we've been waiting for. He's just so perfect."

"He's really, really cute. He's really calm, but he does have some lungs," she joked. "Maybe he'll be a singer."

Sparks and Isaiah announced in November that they secretly tied the knot last July, and that they were expecting their first child. See more in the video below.

