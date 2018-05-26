City of Las Vegas 'bans' capital letters for Stanley Cup

Let the cringing begin for grammar school teachers.
The City of Las Vegas has opted to ban capital letters in support of the Golden Knights as the Stanley Cup Final nears, and it's all part of a ploy to push back against the Washington Capitals' popular rallying cry of "#ALLCAPS."
On the City of Las Vegas' official Twitter account, the latest tweets have been in all lower-cased letters. And, hilariously, the "Welcome to Las Vegas, Nevada" sign was photoshopped to have lower-case letters — even though the real sign remains unaltered.
Several Sin City establishments, including MGM Resorts and ARIA, have followed suit and changed their promotions on the Internet to be lower-cased in support of the Golden Knights.
The Columbus Blue Jackets similarly were the first NHL team to boycott the Capitals' #ALLCAPS. But this has mostly been the city's doing in light of the championship-level excitement.
we’re serious about #nocaps! #goknightsgo cc: @capitals pic.twitter.com/6DGcx4eQBh— city of las vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 25, 2018
#nocaps #goknightsgo https://t.co/MBFkK8DA2G— city of las vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 25, 2018
from one #vegasborn team to another, we are celebrating this #stanleycupfinal with #nocaps pic.twitter.com/KKwNz3ZfWe— mgm resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) May 25, 2018
