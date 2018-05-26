Dozens gather in Balboa Park to honor fallen soldiers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.

The San Diego Chapter 472 of Vietnam veterans was out to honor their fallen comrades.

Veteran Benjamin Rodriguez recalled his classmates at Lincoln High School who died fighting in the Vietnam War. Every year he looks for the names of Gilbert Maestas and SGT. Albert Abuelos.

Rodriguez says that it means a lot to him to just read their names aloud and salute them.

Inside the ceremony, the group read the names of fallen heroes and played taps while the crowd saluted.

Dozens of Boy and Girl Scouts filled Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery to place American flags at each grave.

Boy Scout, Aidan Gleason, told News 8 that it is an incredible honor to be out there saluting the soldiers that died for this country.

Aidan’s dad, Mike Gleason said the event was something very special that he wanted his kids to experience.

It wasn’t all children, Patti Tuttle Shryock was out honoring her veteran parents who fought in World War 2 together. They even met in Normandy!

The festivities will continue Sunday with veterans reading the names of fallen soldiers.