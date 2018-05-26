Authorities looking for man who allegedly stole golden retriever puppy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man in Santee is accused of stealing a golden retriever puppy from the store Pups and Pets.

Store owner, Sharon Franco, said the man first came in Thursday evening and played with multiple dogs.

At one point the man left the store only to return a little while later to ask to see one of the golden retrievers again.

The man waited to make sure that no one was around then he jumped over the pen and took off.

Employees say the man got into a waiting dark colored, older model Audi with Florida plates.

In addition to being out the $3700 the puppy was being sold for, Franco says she is very concerned for the dog’s well-being.

Franco has been checking Craigslist and has received many calls over the last few days with leads on the golden retriever, but sadly, none have been the correct dog.

The store is now considering changing its policies to require ID’s so they can keep track of who is playing with their animals

If you think you may know this man you are urged to call the Santee Sheriff substation at (619) 956-4000 or Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.