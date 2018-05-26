Khloe Kardashian Shares New Pic of Her 'Little Love' True

Khloe Kardashian has had quite the day!

Hours after getting her roots touched up by celeb hair guru Tracey Cunningham, and then wishing Scott Disick a happy birthday with an epic throwback photo, the Good American designer took to Instagram to share a brand new pic of her baby girl, True Thompson.

"Mommy’s Little Love," Kardashian captioned a photo of herself cradling True. Kardashian wears a filter in the snap, sporting a flower on her ear and a few extra freckles while True lays fast asleep in her arms. The shot comes just two weeks after the reality star showed off her daughter's face for the first time, in honor of her first month of life.

Kardashian -- who plans to stay in Cleveland, Ohio, for another month, a source recently told ET -- revealed what surprised her most about motherhood in a post on her blog earlier this week.

"I think what surprises me most is no matter how tired you are, you find this energy and patience for your child," she noted.

"You know that babies are so helpless and they rely on you for everything," she explained. "So something just takes over and you find the energy to care for this helpless precious baby."

See more in the video below.

