‘It’s a sad day’ | Southeast DC father and business owner shot to death

A DC father and business owner is dead after being gunned down on Memorial Day weekend near Savannah Terrace and 23rd Street in Southeast.

Friends described the victim, Alexander Mosby, as the guy who seemed to be doing everything right.

He was the person no one thought would be one of DC’s latest victims of gun violence.

After years of people being killed in his community, Ronald Moten learned to be strong.

“I actually got numb to crying because I’ve seen so many homicides,” Moten told WUSA9.

When Mosby, who was ‘like a brother’ to Moten, was killed it stirred up emotions.

“We’re going to miss you. I’ll just love you as a brother for everything that you — everything you did for us,” Moten cried.

It was hard for Moten to hold back tears after learning Mosby was shot to death just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened on Savannah Terrace in Southeast.

“This guy did it right and played all of the moves right on the chess board and still get killed. What can I say? It’s a sad day,” Moten said.

Mosby, also known as ‘Bundy’ was a family man.

He had a wife and three kids who are now forced to grow up without a father.

A flower sat outside of Mosby’s business, District Culture, on Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Anacostia.

The clothing and she store was in the process of being transformed into a lounge.

Loved ones said Mosby loved being from Southeast and helping people in his neighborhood.

He was at an event on Friday night celebrating DC natives just hours before he was killed.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.