Sofia Richie Sends Bikini Birthday Wishes to Boyfriend Scott Disick

Scott Disick celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Saturday, and got a sweet message from girlfriend Sofia Richie on his big day. Richie, 19, took to Instagram share a pic of the two enjoying the crystal clear water while on a tropical vacation together in St. Barts. Richie, who was first spotted spending time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star while vacationing in Cannes last May, sports a black bikini in the pic, embracing Disick, who's rocking some significant facial hair.

"Happy Birthday babe!" she captioned the shot. "Thank you for being you. Love you."

Disick, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, also shared some family pics from his birthday, posting sweep snaps to his Instagram story of 5-year-old daughter Penelope with a seashell and flower arrangement that spelled out "Dad," and 8-year-old son Mason sporting a shirt that read "35 and Alive!"

He also shared a shot of his adorable "mini me," posting a father-son pic with his youngest kid, 3-year-old son Reign.

And the self-appointed Lord Disick even got some love from his ex's family on his big day. Kim Kardashian shared a series of pics of the two throughout the years, while Khloe Kardashian posted a screenshot of an infamous episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reminiscing, "Remember when I slapped you?"

