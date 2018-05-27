Indy 500: What you need to know about the 102nd race

Essential information you need to get ready for Sunday's 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, the showcase race of the Verizon IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

START TIME: Two-time Olympic slopestyle skiing medalist Nick Goepper will serve as the grand marshall and will call drivers to report to their cars. The "Command to Start Engines" will commence at 12:14 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 12:21 p.m. ET.

RACE DISTANCE: The Indy 500 is 200 laps around the legendary 2.5 mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a total of 500 miles.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Kelly Clarkson will perform the national anthem prior to the race. Clarkson previously sang the anthem at the 2011 Indy 500 when she collaborated with Seal.

TV/RADIO SCHEDULE: ABC will broadcast the race and has a pre-race show beginning at 11 a.m. ET. For radio, all Verizon IndyCar Series races are broadcast live on the Advance Auto Parts INDYCAR Radio Network, Sirius 219, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and on the INDYCAR Mobile app.

WEATHER: The Weather Channel is forecasting temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for Sunday's race. The Indy 500 should begin under partly cloudy skies before giving way to sunshine. Rain is not in the forecast.

LAST TIME: In the 101st running, Takuma Sato held off Helio Castroneves, who was attempting to tie the all-time record by winning for the fourth time. Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500.

LINEUP: Indianapolis native Ed Carpenter won the pole, but Team Penske drivers grabbed the next three spots in Fast Nine qualifying last Sunday.

Here's the starting lineup for the Indianapolis 500 (car number in parentheses):

ROW 1

1. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet

2. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet

3. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet

ROW 2

4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet

5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda

6. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet

ROW 3

7. (13) Danica Patrick, Chevrolet

8. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

ROW 4

10. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet

11. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet

12. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda

ROW 5

13. (19) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda

14. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

15. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet

ROW 6

16. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

17. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet

18. (6) Robert Wickens, Honda

ROW 7

19. (33) James Davison, Chevrolet

20. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet

21. (29) Carlos Munoz, Honda

ROW 8

22. (88) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet

23. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda

24. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet

ROW 9

25. (26) Zach Veach, Honda

26. (64) Oriol Servia, Honda

27. (66) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet

ROW 10

28. (7) Jay Howard, Honda

29. (10) Ed Jones, Honda

30. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

ROW 11

31. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda

32. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

33. (17) Conor Daly, Honda