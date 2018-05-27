Donda's House Charity to Drop Kanye West's Mother's Name Following Twitter Spat With Kim Kardashian

A nonprofit co-founded by Kanye West and named for his late mother has decided to drop her name from the charity after a social media spat with Kim Kardashian West.

West and musical collaborator Che Smith -- best known as Rhymefest -- created Donda's House in 2011, a nonprofit organization aimed at paying tribute to his mother, Donda West, and serving the youth of his hometown of Chicago. But on Saturday, Rhymefest took to Twitter to complain that West had abandoned the charity, imploring rapper Drake to step in. That prompted a series of Twitter slams from Kardashian, who insulted Rhymefest's clothes and music, accused him of lying about the whole thing and threatened to take the charity away from him.

On Saturday, the charity announced that it will continue its mission, but no longer be called Donda's House.

"Due to recent events that have occurred over the last 48 hours, we have decided to no longer use the name Donda's House Inc," the charity wrote in a statement on its Twitter account. "This has been an incredibly difficult decision but the social media quotes from Kim Kardashian West, as well as the expressed interest of her family running the organization, has brought us to this decision."

Please read the attached final statement regarding the future of @DondasHouse, effective immediately: @kanyewest & @KimKardashian. pic.twitter.com/aNVWbJ1h49

"Over the last five years we have put our students and our community first," the statement continued. "We'd like to thank all of our supporters, and we assure you that our hearts have always been with the City of Chicago and we will continue to support youth in our future endeavors. We encourage Kim and Kanye to indeed pick up the baton of service."

Donda's House publicly distanced itself from West on Saturday after his recent controversial statements in support of President Donald Trump, imploring fans to continue to support the charity's good work.

"While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve," the foundation wrote. "We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us."

Due to the high volume of traffic on our website, the site keeps going in & our. Please view our statement via the attached screenshots. It is also available in full on our Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/U0MITce8eg

Kardashian, who has never been shy about aggressively responding to any criticism of her husband, has not yet responded to the charity's latest statement.

For a look at more of Kardashian's beefs, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Whitney Houston’s Cousin Says Kanye West Is ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ For Using Bathroom Photo as Album Cover

Khloé Kardashian Declares ‘Love Always Wins’ in Anniversary Gift for Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her and Kanye West's 4-Year Anniversary With Stunning Wedding Photo