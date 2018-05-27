Pedestrian injured in North Park hit-and-run, motorist abandons vehicle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man in the North Park community of San Diego suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist who abandoned his vehicle, police said.



The pedestrian was walking southbound in the 3800 block of 30th Street at about 1:30 a.m. when he saw a motorist driving without headlights on, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.



"The victim and suspect exchanged words and the victim continued walking southbound," Buttle said.



As the pedestrian got to the intersection of North Park Way and 30th Street and was crossing the street, the motorist allegedly drove toward the man and hit him, continuing southbound in the 3700 block of 30th Street, he said.



Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police found the motorist's vehicle unoccupied in the 4000 block of Meade Avenue, Buttle said.