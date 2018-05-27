Hormel recalls 220,000 pounds of Spam over metal contamination fears

Hormel Food is recalling more than 220,000 pounds of their canned pork and chicken products, including Spam.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall after receiving " four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products."
The complaints reported minor mouth injuries due to the metal pieces found in the product.
More: Stop & Shop, Giant, Martin's recall frozen broccoli due to listeria concerns
More: Salmonella outbreak cases linked to massive Rose Acre egg recall climbs to 35
More: People are throwing out romaine lettuce, but why hasn't there been a recall?
The following products are being recalled:
The products affected by the recall also bear establishment number "EST. 199N' on the bottom of the can.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.
An airline flight out of San Diego was diverted to Phoenix due to reports of an unknown odor in the cabin Sunday.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
A suspect remains at large after an argument led to a man being slashed with a knife in Lakeside on Saturday night, deputies said.
A 30-year-old man in the North Park community of San Diego suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist who abandoned his vehicle, police said.
Cooler than normal temperatures continued through the weekend. Warmer and sunnier conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday away from the coast.
In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.
A soldier from the San Diego area died as a result of a "non-combat related" incident in Kosovo, the Department of Defense said Friday.
Authorities Friday released the name of a lawman who opened fire on an assault suspect who allegedly charged him with a machete over his head in a busy intersection near Grossmont Center mall.
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.