Bachelor Nation Stars Ashley Iaconneti and Jared Haibon Are the Cutest Couple on Hawaiian Vacation -- Pics!

It's a PDA-packed paradise vacation for two Bachelor in Paradise stars!

Less than a week after confirming their relationship, Ashley Iaconneti and Jared Haibon escaped on a romantic getaway in Hawaii -- and judging from their social media posts, they're head over heels for each other.

The happy couple are staying at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, where they have been enjoying fancy dinners, Justin Timberlake lip-sync sessions and poolside smooches.

"Everything’s all romantic before the after dinner bloat," Iaconneti, 30, jokingly captioned a sweet sunset shot of the two.

Haibon, who met Iaconneti three years ago during Bachelor in Paradise, is clearly smitten.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world," he wrote alongside a photo of the couple mid-makeout, also tweeting that he's "weirdly okay" with being called "Mr. Iaconneti."

The twosome are also sharing plenty from their vacation on their Instagram stories, including this snap of a sunburned Iaconneti lounging in bed.

The Bachelor Nation stars shared the full story of their slow-burn romance earlier this week on Iaconneti's web series, The Story of Us, detailing how they first heard about each other -- with Iaconneti appearing on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and Haibon on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Bachelorette season shortly thereafter.

The two became friends while filming Bachelor in Paradise in summer of 2015, and Haibon later went off to film Bachelor in Paradise Australia while Iaconetti headed to Vermont for Bachelor Winter Games. While there, the pretty brunette began dating Bachelorette Canada star Kevin Wendt -- which is when Haibon realized his feelings for Iaconetti.

Following her split from Wendt earlier this year, Haibon sealed the deal with a heartfelt love letter.

"I'm tired of making what could be the biggest mistake of my life, which is letting go of one of the most important people in my life: you," he wrote in the letter, which Iaconetti said made her "scream-cry" in her apartment. "I'm living proof that you should listen to your gut, and that it's not too late. The person I wanted most was right in front of my eyes."

For more on the sweet couple, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Reveal They're Officially Dating

Ashley Iaconetti on Whether She'll Get Back Together With Jared Haibon After Kevin Wendt Breakup (Exclusive)

'Bachelor Winter Games' Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt Reveal Why They Split