Bachelor Nation Stars Ashley Iaconneti and Jared Haibon Are the Cutest Couple on Hawaiian Vacation -- Pics!

An airline flight out of San Diego was diverted to Phoenix due to reports of an unknown odor in the cabin Sunday.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
A suspect remains at large after an argument led to a man being slashed with a knife in Lakeside on Saturday night, deputies said.
A 30-year-old man in the North Park community of San Diego suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist who abandoned his vehicle, police said.
Cooler than normal temperatures continued through the weekend. Warmer and sunnier conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday away from the coast.
In a ceremony at the Veterans Museum in Balboa Park, people paid homage to those who lost their lives in service to our great nation.
A soldier from the San Diego area died as a result of a "non-combat related" incident in Kosovo, the Department of Defense said Friday.
Authorities Friday released the name of a lawman who opened fire on an assault suspect who allegedly charged him with a machete over his head in a busy intersection near Grossmont Center mall.
Law enforcement agencies across San Diego County are planning to crack down on drunken driving over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.