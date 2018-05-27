Bachelor Nation Stars Ashley Iaconneti and Jared Haibon Are the - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bachelor Nation Stars Ashley Iaconneti and Jared Haibon Are the Cutest Couple on Hawaiian Vacation -- Pics!

Updated: May 27, 2018 11:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.