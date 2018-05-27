After Teacher Wrote 'Invite Me to Your Harvard Graduation' More Than 2 Decades Ago, Student Did So

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday due to low blood pressure and fatigue.
An Arizona teacher didn’t know a note to one of her sixth-grade students, more than two decades ago, would one day come full circle.
A 30-year-old, New York man, who was ordered to move out of his home by a judge, has now been offered a job.
A Florida woman was rescued Friday after she slipped a note to a veterinarian saying she needed help because her armed boyfriend was threatening her, police said.
A Pennsylvania girl was treated to a 15th birthday party by a community built around children of fallen military members that celebrated her and her late father’s legacy.
A 13-year-old student, who was shot when an alleged gunman opened fire inside of a Indiana middle school, is in critical but stable condition her family said.
A surprise birth took place at Tampa International Airport Friday as a service dog gave birth to eight puppies at a flight gate.
An Indiana science teacher is being hailed as a hero after he was shot three times while tackling a student who opened fire inside of a middle school Friday morning.
After much internet debate, the man who made the "Yanny" or "Laurel" recording confirms which name he actually said.