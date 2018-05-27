Man stabbed in Lakeside, suspect at large

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A suspect remains at large after an argument led to a man being slashed with a knife in Lakeside on Saturday night, deputies said.
The incident started around 10:10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard when two men began arguing, San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. John Delocht said. One man pulled out a knife and cut the other man's arm, severing an artery.
The victim stumbled to a neighbor's home for help and was taken to a hospital via ambulance, Delocht said. He was in serious but stable condition on Sunday.
Deputies were continuing to search for the suspect, identified as 45- year-old Robert Tate Allen.
He was described as a white man, bald, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and 190 pounds.
Allen "is known to frequent the east county area of San Diego County" and drives a black, four-door sedan, Delocht said. He's considered armed and dangerous, and deputies asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.
