Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.

The woman was going approximately 100 miles per hour in a white four- door Nissan Maxima at 1:30 a.m., southbound in the 2000 block of 54th Street, where she lost control of the car and struck the west curb, said San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

"The vehicle skidded out of control and struck a power pole on the west sidewalk," Tansey said. "The force of the impact destroyed the vehicle and pinned the female inside the vehicle."

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the woman out of the wreckage. She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

