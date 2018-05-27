Hey working mothers, work-life balance is a myth. ‘Shark Tank’ star says strive for this

"Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran says she doesn't look at her cell phone once she returns home to her family from work.

All the books written on work/life balance could collapse the shelves that hold the smiling-faced pictures of working moms' children.

But Barbara Corcoran, a mother of two and Shark Tank investor, says none are worth much because work/life balance might as well be a unicorn.

"Stop striving for work life balance, it just doesn't exist,' she said on her new iHeart radio podcast.

If you're still a mom trying to balance a job, children, a relationship with a spouse and/or your own pursuits and it seems you've been trying forever, Corcoran may have you beat. She tried for 40 years before she finally gave up.

The problem with work/life balance

Corcoran said in her 7-minute podcast that after ditching the balancing act she's "a lot happier for it."

Work/life balance, she said, always sets up a conflict between work and personal life.

"When I finally started a family at the ripe old age of 46 I had a thriving business and I worked like crazy to make room for my newborn son Tommy," she said.

Solution? Compartmentalize

Corcoran found her solution not in balancing family and work as much as in separating them.

"I found the best way to juggle the responsibilities was to clearly divide my attention and time between work and home. Today, I devote certain times of day totally to my family and other times to work. So when I am at work my husband, Bill, wouldn't dare call me and the kids don't call unless they're dying. This way I can give my full attention to the responsibilities at hand without distraction from others. "And I can dedicate 150 percent of my energy to each."

That doesn't work for all moms

Here's the thing about Corcoran's advice. It makes all kinds of sense. Be at home when you're at home with your family. Keep your focus at work when you're at work.

BUT, she's self-employed. She's her own boss and it might be easier for her than mothers who answer to one or dozens of people who don't respect the line between home and work.

This would make it impossible for working mothers to truly compartmentalize their work/home life when, say, the boss emails at 7 p.m. with questions that require moms to log back onto the laptop to answer.

Some bosses simply don't care about work time/home time/weekend time. They expect their employees to be available.

Cell phone stays off

That said, often times we mothers do a disservice to ourselves and our families by blurring the work/home lines by working at home when we should and could be spending times with our families.

Corcoran does offer some stellar advice that mothers should strive to follow more often:

"Phones and emails today are huge distractions. And so when I walk into my home I plug my phone into the hallway and don't touch it until I'm walking out the door in the morning. I give my kids and husband 150 percent of my time then."

READ MORE:

She's retiring at 40. The 1 thing her parents taught her

Guess who's a working mom's best friend? A millennial man

30-year-old evicted by his parents gets job offer, bonus from Italian restaurant

Afraid the end is near? Costco sells 3 emergency kits like no big deal