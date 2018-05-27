'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Is Married!

Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer are officially husband and wife!

ThePretty Little Liars alum tied the knot on Sunday with her longtime boyfriend at a beautiful ceremony at Castle Leslie Estate in County Monaghan, Ireland, according to multiple reports.

Pieterse recently sat down with ET's Katie Krause, while promoting her new film, The Honor List, and she dished on her plans for her stunning destination wedding on the Emerald Isle.

"It's one of our favorite places, it's beautiful," the actress and former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared. "Most of my family is in South Africa so it's a good meeting point."

The 22-year-old actress also dished on her gorgeous wedding gown, and revealed how the historic nature of the Castle Leslie Estate is what motivated her choice.

"The original dress that I had in my mind was actually really sexy, which I loved!" Pieterse said, before explaining how her eye was caught by a dress that was "something completely different."

"It was like this ball gown and it was off the shoulders and it was beautiful and that's actually where I went," she said. "It's the location. If I'm gonna do a princess dress, that's where I'm gonna do a princess dress."

"So it's kind of modern, kind of princess, and I think the train is just excessive," she joked.

While production will soon be kicking off on Pieterse's upcoming TV series The Perfectionists -- a spin-off of her long-running teen drama Pretty Little Liars -- the actress says it won't get in the way of her and Sheaffer's honeymoon.

"It's in my contract!" Pieterse shared excitedly. "I have three and a half weeks, in my contract, to be able to do that."

The gorgeous wedding ceremony comes neatly two and a half years after the couple first got engaged in December 2015, after years of dating. Check out the video below for more on the adorable newlyweds.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sasha Pieterse, Arden Cho and Meghan Rienks Get Candid About Real-Life Hollywood 'Mean Girl' Experiences

13 Most Stunning Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2017

Sasha Pieterse Channels 'The Little Mermaid' on 'DWTS's Disney Night, Reveals She's Lost 37 Pounds on the Show