Lincoln Park hit-and-run leaves passengers injured

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning left two passengers injured and the driver was at large, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An unidentified female driver in her 50s was driving with a 39-year-old male passenger in the front and a 79-year-old male passenger who was asleep and unrestrained in the back seat.

The vehicle was travelling southbound near 500 S. 47th St. before 5 a.m. when the driver lost control and collided with two parked cars.

Witnesses reportedly saw the female flee on foot leaving the male passengers behind.

The 39-year-old complained of pain to the chest while the 79-year-old suffered a laceration to his head and a traumatic life-threatening brain injury, according to police.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.