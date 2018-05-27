Chris Hemsworth Puts His Superhero Training to the Test While Waving the Flag at the Indy 500 -- Watch!

The God of Thunder met Days of Thunder on Sunday as Chris Hemsworth got to wave the green flag at the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

The Thor: Ragnarok star didn't have it easy though. In a hilarious Instagram video he posted leading up to the momentous moment, fans can watch Hemsworth going through some rigorous "training" in preparation for his big moment. The dramatic video shows the painstaking work he underwent: waking up, glancing wistfully out the window, massaging his ludicrously buff shoulders, and, most importantly, struggling to properly wave a tiny, plastic flag while being berated under the cruel tutelage of his trainer.

After all that, he not only perseveres, but also learns a little something about life along the way.

"In the end, you don't wave the flag," Hemsworth muses at the end of the Instagram video as the music crescendos. "The flag waves you."

.@chrishemsworth walks the #Indy500 Red Carpet before waving the Green Flag. #ThisIsMay | #INDYCARpic.twitter.com/9ocoH0B9IG

The Green Flag flies for the 102nd #Indy500 thanks to @chrishemsworth!#ThisIsMay | #INDYCARpic.twitter.com/WrX6rNJGCc

OK, so it didn't exactly rival his preparations to battle Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but it was an incredibly cool moment for the 34-year-old Aussie. Not only did he get to kick off the Indy 500, but he also got to watch countryman Will Power win it all.

"Honor to wave the flag at the Indy 500!! Congrats to fellow countryman Will Power for taking home the win!" Hemsworth wrote on Instagram.

The Marvel star has been on a bit of a comedic roll lately, having posted a hilarious video of himself rocking out to Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" for his kids just a few days ago.

