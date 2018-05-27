2 men arrested after pair of break-ins in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Sunday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into.

The two allegedly broke into a pizza place and a Thai restaurant in Rancho Bernardo, but were caught nearby.

Employees at Tony Pepperoni restaurant were left to clean up the mess left behind. The pair arrested have been accused of breaking right through the front door of the restaurant and stealing a safe that now sits at the bottom of a hill.

"Just a broken door, big broken door – so we gotta get that taken care of," said one employee at Tony Pepperoni. "We're bummed for sure, but we'll get it taken care of."

Deputies stopped the two men in a vehicle nearby and arrested them. Investigators are looking into the possibility they're connected to similar commercial break-ins.

Employees also spent Sunday morning cleaning up at Pattaya Thai Restaurant. The eatery expects to remain closed for the next two days to clean up.

Officers from San Diego police also arrived to collect evidence and deputies tell News 8 the pair might be wanted for crimes in San Diego.