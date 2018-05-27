Ellicott City flooding prompts emergency rescues, state of emergency

The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
It's a sight no one with small children or pets wants to see: a group of bobcats strolling through a residential neighborhood. Bobcats were recently spotted in a 4S Ranch neighborhood and Sunday morning one resident captured video of them.
Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Sunday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into. The two allegedly broke into a pizza place and a Thai restaurant in Rancho Bernardo, but were caught nearby.
A hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning left two passengers injured and the driver was at large, according to the San Diego Police Department. An unidentified female driver in her 50s was driving with a 39-year-old male passenger in the front and a 79-year-old male passenger who was asleep and unrestrained in the back seat.
An airline flight out of San Diego was diverted to Phoenix due to reports of an unknown odor in the cabin Sunday.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
A suspect remains at large after an argument led to a man being slashed with a knife in Lakeside on Saturday night, deputies said.
A 30-year-old man in the North Park community of San Diego suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist who abandoned his vehicle, police said.
Cooler than normal temperatures continued through the weekend. Warmer and sunnier conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday away from the coast.