Ellicott City flooding prompts emergency rescues, state of emergency

Scenes of devastating damage - and feelings of aching familiarity - overwhelmed residents of a small Maryland town Sunday as flash floods ripped through the area, topping similar havoc wreaked on Ellicott City in 2016.

Although as of late Sunday there were still no reports of casualties, videos and photos broadcast on regional media outlets and social media platforms showed huge walls of brown water ripping through the town, which is 13 miles west of Baltimore along the east bank of Maryland's Patapsco River.

Rescue workers were out in force helping the stranded, braving flood waters that in some instances lifted automobiles to the first floor of some buildings. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who declared a state of emergency for the flooded community, visited the area as the sun began to go down.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning was issued for the area through Sunday evening, calling it an "extremely dangerous situation" and urging motorists not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than the 2016 flooding that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

Two years ago, 6.5 inches of rain fell on the town in just three hours. Meteorologists called the rainfall a rare "1-in-1,000-year event" that has been happening with unprecedented frequency in recent years.

Water is back up, and more rain coming our way. pic.twitter.com/RCMjcIkPFn - Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

In 2016, the small town's main street turned into a raging river, carrying away cars and other debris and forcing dramatic rescues of people trapped in the flood. Two residents died in the flood waters.

The fast moving waters also tore away portions of the street and many storefronts, leaving the quaint shopping district in a shambles.

Some of those scenes of physical devastation appear to have repeated themselves Sunday.

I just made it nearly all the way down Ellicott City’s Main Street. It’s destroyed. Caplan’s is gutted just like in 2016. Many other storefronts, too. pic.twitter.com/FJNWNZ6hGp - Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 28, 2018

Tweets posted by Kevin Rector, a reporter for the Baltimore Sun whose website says he is a native of Ellicott City, show in photos and videos scenes of damaged storefronts and washed out roads. Vehicles sometimes have water up to their roofs.

Rector reported that a wedding taking place in the town carried on despite the weather mayhem, with the wedding party eventually being evacuated to higher ground.

Other images included those of rescue workers checking damaged buildings, cars tipped over like toy vehicles, and the governor walking around the town and, later, asking the merely curious to stay away.

The damage in #EllicottCity at the top of Main Street is worse than 2016. Ellicott Mills Dr. completely washed out. A wedding party was evacuated from Main Street Ballroom. pic.twitter.com/XLbPrubx6u - Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) May 27, 2018

The reporter made his way into the town because he was a native, he said. But he added that because he covered the same flooding two years ago, "this is emotional."

The Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted that multiple rescues were carried out, and rescue swimmers were called in to help. Swift water units from as far away as Northern Virginia were coming to help, the department said.

"If you are trapped, we are coming," the department tweeted.

In case it’s not clear yet, stay away from Main Street. Please. pic.twitter.com/FO1HFpYqMo - Libby Solomon (@libsolomon) May 27, 2018

Officials opened a shelter at a community center in Ellicott City. There as yet remain no reports of fatalities, said Howard County spokeswoman Karen Spicer.

Meanwhile, some roads were also flooded in neighboring Baltimore County. A county spokeswoman there said the fire department has received dozens of calls about cars stuck in high water and flooded basements.

