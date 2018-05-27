Tom Brady Tosses a Football With Bella Hadid at Monaco Grand Prix -- Pics!

The mystery behind some curious giggles during the royal wedding -- notably seen as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I will" -- has finally been answered, thanks to her longtime friend, actress Janina Gavankar, who attended the ceremony last weekend.

The mystery behind some curious giggles during the royal wedding -- notably seen as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I will" -- has finally been answered, thanks to her longtime friend, actress Janina Gavankar, who attended the ceremony last weekend.