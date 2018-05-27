Tom Brady Tosses a Football With Bella Hadid at Monaco Grand Prix -- Pics!

Tom Brady and Bella Hadid played a little football in Monaco on Saturday.

No, that's not a typo.

The two were among those attending TAG Heuer's event during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco on the fabulous French Riviera on Saturday. Dressed in matching white outfits, the pair looked absolutely yacht-worthy as ex-Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell helped host the event. At one point, Brady was of course handed a football, and showed Hadid and Halliwell how to look like a quarterback.

The New England Patriots' longtime QB even launched the pigskin from one yacht to another, hitting Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo with a perfect pass.

Hadid posted video of the pass and the festivities on Instagram on Sunday morning.

"????A great weekend with my @tagheuer family and fellow ambassador @tombrady and WOW!!" Hadid wrote on Instagram next to a series of photos and a video. "Big big big congratulations to you @danielricciardo !!!!! Thank you Beautiful Geri!!!!!! Legend ! @therealgerihalliwell @tagheuer #dontcrackunderpressure #monacogp."

See the pictures below.

Brady, 40, appears to be loving life, despite the Pats' losing turn in Super Bowl LII back in February -- getting serenaded by his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, competitively chugging beer on live television and, of course, getting in a little couple time.

Hadid, meanwhile, is living her best life jet-setting around the world and palling around her famous friends. The 21-year-old was in Cannes, France, just two weeks ago hanging out with Kendall Jenner. Before that was Paris, where she and sister Gigi walked the runway at the Chanel Cruise show. And Miami Beach was before that, where Hadid playfully straddled fellow model Hailey Baldwin.

For more on the star's fabulous lifestyle, watch the video below.

