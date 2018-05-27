Firefighters battle brush fire in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (NEWS 8) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities. It took crews from several agencies nearly an hour to stop the fire from advancing and they continued clean up efforts Sunday night.

The incident was reported as palm trees on fire in the 1500 block of San Altos Place. The fire later jumped Imperial Avenue and was said to be threatening structures on Angelus Avenue.

Authorities said two or three homes received minor damage and that some of the MTS trolley system infrastructure was damaged as well.

The fire was contained at half an acre.

Heartland Fire sent out a tweet advising people to avoid the area for several hours.

Trolley service in the area was reportedly suspended in the area.