Adopt 8: 3 siblings with wish to find a forever home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's something many siblings take for granted - living under one roof together.

But for local 16-year-old Rose and her two younger brothers – 11-year-old Christopher and 9-year-old Joshua – time is running out for that dream to come true.

"They're polite, they're well spoken, they're thoughtful, they're considerate, they're passionate," said Protective Services Worker Cecil Ashley about Christopher and Joshua. "They're all the things that you wouldn't just want in a child, but anyone you'd want to be around on a normal basis."

The biological brothers, who love playing sports, are living together in a foster home but are hoping to find a forever family, that includes their older sister Rose as well.

Rose wants to see her brothers with a good family and at a good school and hopes to "see them smile all the time."

Rose just turned 16 and is a big blessing to her younger siblings.

"She's fun. She's funny," said Christopher. "She always cheers us up and tries to make the best out of it and trying to have fun."

"I just try to make them happy," said Rose. "Try to laugh."

Rose was separated from her brothers in foster care six years ago, but the trio dreams of living together and being a part of each other's daily lives.

Rose imagines walking to school to pick the boys up.

In many ways, Rose has become more of a parent figure to her brothers, forced to grow up way too fast.

"It's extremely difficult because she is more than deserving of being a child; that's what she is," said Ashley. "But circumstances have led us to this point where she has to have a dual role of being a child and being a protector of her siblings."

Adopt 8 first featured Rose 3 years ago, when she was 13, having entered the foster care system at the age of 10.

"I would like a nice mom, a nice dad," she said at that time. "It's been rough, but that's OK."

Now, with less than 2 years to go before she ages out of the system, Rose is staying strong as she looks ahead.

"I want to go to college," she said. "Right now, I'm thinking about joining the Air Force."

She says she stays positive for Christopher and Josh.

"I just tell them to keep your head up; that's all you can do right now," said Rose. "Keep hope."

And while they wait for a forever family, the siblings can always find comfort, in one another.

"It's like the only family we have right now so, we just have to be there for each other the most that we can," said Rose.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U or click here to access the free orientation schedule.

