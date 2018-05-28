Memorial Day, National Burger Day and NBA Finals: 5 things you need to know Monday

On Memorial Day, the U.S. remembers all soldiers who have died during any act of military service. Today, most government offices and a number of businesses will be closed to honor fallen military men and women. For restaurants and stores that are open, many offer freebies and special discounts to veterans and active military. If you didn't make any travel plans this year, don't worry. It might rain anyway. Subtropical Storm Alberto will dump heavy rain across much of the southeastern United States through the long weekend.
Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, and this year it also happens to coincide with National Burger Day! Several restaurants are celebrating with deals. Participation can vary and in some cases, you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. The day comes as McDonald's and other chains are responding to demand for higher-quality burgers.
No matter what, one NHL team is four wins away from capturing their first Stanley Cup. Game 1 of the National Hockey's League championship round begins tonight as the Washington Capitals - who haven't held the Cup in their 44-year history - battle the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who will attempt to hoist hockey's greatest reward in their very first season.
The Houston Rockets play at home against the Golden State Warriors on Monday to determine the winner of the NBA's Western Conference. The Warriors tied the best-of-seven series at three Thursday after guard Klay Thompson's on-fire performance powered a 115-86 victory. Whoever wins will face the Cleveland Cavaliers for all the marbles, with LeBron James & co. having bested the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Amazingly, it will be James' eighth straight trip to the NBA finals.
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway will compete Monday in a qualifying golf tournament with a shot at playing in the U.S. Senior Open. The former Super Bowl-winning quarterback will aim to finish as one of the top two competitors at The Broadmoor East Course in Colorado Springs, according to The Denver Post. Should he win or finish as the tournament's runner-up, he'd have a spot in the U.S. Senior Open come June 28.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are Monday expected to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Temperatures warm through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
It's a sight no one with small children or pets wants to see: a group of bobcats strolling through a residential neighborhood. Bobcats were recently spotted in a 4S Ranch neighborhood and Sunday morning one resident captured video of them.
Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Sunday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into. The two allegedly broke into a pizza place and a Thai restaurant in Rancho Bernardo, but were caught nearby.
A hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning left two passengers injured and the driver was at large, according to the San Diego Police Department. An unidentified female driver in her 50s was driving with a 39-year-old male passenger in the front and a 79-year-old male passenger who was asleep and unrestrained in the back seat.
A hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning left two passengers injured and the driver was at large, according to the San Diego Police Department. An unidentified female driver in her 50s was driving with a 39-year-old male passenger in the front and a 79-year-old male passenger who was asleep and unrestrained in the back seat.
An airline flight out of San Diego was diverted to Phoenix due to reports of an unknown odor in the cabin Sunday.
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
A suspect remains at large after an argument led to a man being slashed with a knife in Lakeside on Saturday night, deputies said.