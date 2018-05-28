Video shows cop punching woman during beach arrest

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Police have launched an investigation after video posted online shows an officer punching a woman on a beach in southern New Jersey.
Wildwood police said on its Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
NJ.com reports video of Saturday's incident shows an officer clubbing the woman's head twice as she's down on the sand. Voices are heard yelling "stop resisting,' though it's unclear who was talking.
The video does not show what led to the confrontation.
Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he finds the video "alarming' but doesn't want to "rush to any judgment' until the investigation is complete.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. tells Philly.com the entire episode was a "shame.'
I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G- Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.
A mother of three loses her life in a high-speed crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Monday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Temperatures warm through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
It's a sight no one with small children or pets wants to see: a group of bobcats strolling through a residential neighborhood. Bobcats were recently spotted in a 4S Ranch neighborhood and Sunday morning one resident captured video of them.