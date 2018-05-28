National Burger Day: Juicy burger deals Monday collide with Memorial Day

Video

This year, there's an additional reason to enjoy a beefy patty whether you attend a holiday weekend barbecue or go to your favorite restaurant. Monday is National Burger Day.

According to NationalToday.com, America’s top 10 burger chains are: McDonald’s, Five Guys, Wendy’s, Burger King, Steak ‘n Shake, In-N-Out Burger, Culver’s, Sonic, Whataburger and White Castle.

Offers.com did its own survey breaking down each state's favorite hamburger restaurant. Five Guys was the top pick for 32 states, followed by Wendy’s with 10, McDonald’s with four and Burger King and Carl Jr.’s had two states a piece.

National Burger Day deals

Participation can vary and in some cases you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Burger King: Current offers on the chain's app available through June 3 include: a buy one Whopper, get one free coupon, a $3 double cheeseburger meal and more. Participating locations also have the "King's Meal Deal" for $3.79.

Chili’s: Get the new Chili’s Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese for $6.99 Monday when you mention the National Burger Day deal. The chain’s new Boss Burger with five meats is now available nationwide.

McDonald’s: With the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Quarter Pounder and other specials. Offers can vary by region.

The new 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder has given Charles Barkley and John Goodman something to say. pic.twitter.com/8zBKBSI519 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) May 17, 2018

Meatlocker.com: Through June 30, the website has a special bundle with 12 half-pound burgers and two pounds of bacon for $49.99 plus shipping.

Omaha Steaks: There are several Memorial Day weekend specials in addition to everyday combos like the 32 burger and 32 gourmet jumbo franks combo for $99.

Smashburger: Members of the Smashclub will get a buy-one-get-one free coupon to use Memorial Day weekend. Sign up at www.smashburger.com/smashclub and new members will get a free entrée with purchase of a side and a drink as a sign-up bonus.

Sonic: For a limited time, get the Carhop Classic for $2.99, which includes a quarter pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or a classic signature slinger and medium tots.

Wendy's: For a limited time, get half-off a Baconator with the chain’s mobile app with an offer good one-time per customer. Also, there are $4 meal-deal combos available for all customers and Frosty treats are 50 cents for a limited time.

Yard House: During happy hour, get half-off classic sliders plus $2 off all beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. Offers and happy hours vary by location.