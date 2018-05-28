National Burger Day: Juicy burger deals Monday collide with Memorial Day

This year, there's an additional reason to enjoy a beefy patty whether you attend a holiday weekend barbecue or go to your favorite restaurant. Monday is National Burger Day.
According to NationalToday.com, America’s top 10 burger chains are: McDonald’s, Five Guys, Wendy’s, Burger King, Steak ‘n Shake, In-N-Out Burger, Culver’s, Sonic, Whataburger and White Castle.
Offers.com did its own survey breaking down each state's favorite hamburger restaurant. Five Guys was the top pick for 32 states, followed by Wendy’s with 10, McDonald’s with four and Burger King and Carl Jr.’s had two states a piece.
Participation can vary and in some cases you'll need to be signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program or have a mobile app. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.
Burger King: Current offers on the chain's app available through June 3 include: a buy one Whopper, get one free coupon, a $3 double cheeseburger meal and more. Participating locations also have the "King's Meal Deal" for $3.79.
Chili’s: Get the new Chili’s Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese for $6.99 Monday when you mention the National Burger Day deal. The chain’s new Boss Burger with five meats is now available nationwide.
McDonald’s: With the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get a buy-one-get-one deal on the Quarter Pounder and other specials. Offers can vary by region.
The new 100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder has given Charles Barkley and John Goodman something to say. pic.twitter.com/8zBKBSI519— McDonald's (@McDonalds) May 17, 2018
Meatlocker.com: Through June 30, the website has a special bundle with 12 half-pound burgers and two pounds of bacon for $49.99 plus shipping.
Omaha Steaks: There are several Memorial Day weekend specials in addition to everyday combos like the 32 burger and 32 gourmet jumbo franks combo for $99.
Smashburger: Members of the Smashclub will get a buy-one-get-one free coupon to use Memorial Day weekend. Sign up at www.smashburger.com/smashclub and new members will get a free entrée with purchase of a side and a drink as a sign-up bonus.
Sonic: For a limited time, get the Carhop Classic for $2.99, which includes a quarter pound double cheeseburger and medium tots or a classic signature slinger and medium tots.
Wendy's: For a limited time, get half-off a Baconator with the chain’s mobile app with an offer good one-time per customer. Also, there are $4 meal-deal combos available for all customers and Frosty treats are 50 cents for a limited time.
Yard House: During happy hour, get half-off classic sliders plus $2 off all beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. Offers and happy hours vary by location.
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.
A mother of three loses her life in a high-speed crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Monday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Temperatures warm through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
It's a sight no one with small children or pets wants to see: a group of bobcats strolling through a residential neighborhood. Bobcats were recently spotted in a 4S Ranch neighborhood and Sunday morning one resident captured video of them.