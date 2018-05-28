Volunteers lay roses at Fort Rosecrans for Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.



Ward, Alvarez, other elected officials, community leaders, veterans and gold star families will honor armed service personnel by laying at least 40,000 roses on graves.



The ceremony was initially held in 2015 with 20 participants and 1,000 roses, according to the San Diego Chapter of Truman National Security Project. Since then, the event has grown steadily each year, with 6,600 roses in 2016 and 30,000 roses in 2017.

The Truman Center for National Policy, based in Washington, D.C., advocates on veteran, national security and foreign policy issues. The organization has 16 chapters nationwide.