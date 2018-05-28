Marking Memorial Day, Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknowns

President Donald Trump has marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
He's expected to make remarks before an audience in the nearby amphitheater.
Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, Trump said in a tweet that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."
First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."
On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. ???? pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018
Trump stood by Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis before laying the wreath.
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.
A mother of three loses her life in a high-speed crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Monday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Temperatures warm through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
It's a sight no one with small children or pets wants to see: a group of bobcats strolling through a residential neighborhood. Bobcats were recently spotted in a 4S Ranch neighborhood and Sunday morning one resident captured video of them.