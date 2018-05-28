Trump to mark Memorial Day with Arlington cemetery visit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trump to mark Memorial Day with Arlington cemetery visit

Posted: Updated:
By CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press
Video

President Donald Trump is marking his second Memorial Day as commander in chief with a planned visit to Arlington National Cemetery and a salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

He's set to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Monday and then is expected to speak at a ceremony at the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital.

Before the late-morning activities at Arlington, Trump said in a tweet that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."

First lady Melania Trump tweeted her thanks to "all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.