Grilling tips for a juicy Memorial Day

(SAN DIEGO) - Memorial Day Weekend is the official kick-off of barbecue season, and grill master Derek Marso is here with the juicy details of you can prepare for this year’s grilling and smoking season!

To find a good cut of beef, look for USDA Choice or higher rated cuts with good, consistent marbling throughout the cut of meat.

Use a grill grate: Just set it directly on your grill and cook as usual. Grill grates are particularly helpful if you're grilling fish or smaller vegetables as the grate will keep the food from falling between the rungs to the bottom of the grill.

Try a reverse sear! Cook your meat low and slow, and finish it off on a hot grill at the end to lock in all of the tender, juicy flavor.

Derek is a San Diego (East County) native with a passion for barbecue. He developed a hybrid Kansas City-Style/Southern Cali-Style BBQ while in college at Kansas State and he competed in eight BBQ competitions, winning multiple awards at different BBQ events in Kansas. Locally, Derek is an organizer of both the Del Mar BBQ State Championship and Spring Valley Tailgate and BBQ Festival.

He doesn’t limit his love of barbecue just to the grill either. Derek is a co-host of the Behind The Smoke Podcast, as well as the owner of Valley Farm Market and the Valley Farm Market BBQ Shack.