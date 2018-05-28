The 5th Annual Broadway San Diego Awards

(SAN DIEGO) - The Broadway San Diego Awards entered its 5th year of celebrating excellence in local high school musical theatre performers over Memorial Day Weekend. This year’s event took place on Sunday, May 27, 2018 at the Balboa Theatre in downtown San Diego and was hosted by CBS8's Marcella Lee. The winners for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Musical Production went home with cash prizes.

The competition was tough but The Best Actor Award went to Jonas McMullen from Canyon Crest Academy for his role as Dr. Jekyll in 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde'. The Best Actress Award went to Felicity Bryant from Coronado School of the Arts for her role as Princess Puffer in 'The Mystery of Edwin Drood'.

Congratulations to this year's winners and to all of the nominees!