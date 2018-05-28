Dinner is ready at Cali Comfort BBQ

(SAN DIEGO) - Today is the day for family and a backyard barbecue! But if the hassle of cooking and grilling is not your thing, then we've got a delicious solution for you: just go pick your favorites up from Cali Comfort BBQ! Fully prepared meals without even opening the grill, all the more time to spend with family.
Cali Comfort BBQ was born out of a failed breakfast business partnership and turned into a full-service BBQ and hospitality business. Cali Comfort BBQ was founded in 2008 with 18 employees and quickly grew to a revenue producing BBQ and event production business with 87 amazing employees.
You can pick up your own BBQ today, no pre-order needed, at Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley. You can even order online, so all you need to do is walk in and pick up dinner.
Cali Comfort BBQ will be hosting the 3rd Annual Turf & Surf BBQ State Championship coming up this summer on Sunday, August 19 at Del Mar Racing. This competition sanctioned by the The Kansas City Barbeque Society, and more than 40 of the nation’s top professional BBQ Pitmasters, local restaurants and chefs will be competing in this State Championship for more than $15,000 in cash prizes. You can register your team or to be a judge right here.
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.
Arrests for suspected drunk driving over the Memorial Day weekend were up from last year in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday at the conclusion of its three-day holiday enforcement period.
A driver struck a fire hydrant in the Sorrento Valley area Monday and took off on foot after he tried to evade pursuit by police officers, but was later arrested, police said.
Memorial Day Weekend is the official kick-off of barbecue season, and grill master Derek Marso is here with the juicy details of you can prepare for this year’s grilling and smoking season!
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.