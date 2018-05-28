Dinner is ready at Cali Comfort BBQ

(SAN DIEGO) - Today is the day for family and a backyard barbecue! But if the hassle of cooking and grilling is not your thing, then we've got a delicious solution for you: just go pick your favorites up from Cali Comfort BBQ! Fully prepared meals without even opening the grill, all the more time to spend with family.

Cali Comfort BBQ was born out of a failed breakfast business partnership and turned into a full-service BBQ and hospitality business. Cali Comfort BBQ was founded in 2008 with 18 employees and quickly grew to a revenue producing BBQ and event production business with 87 amazing employees.

You can pick up your own BBQ today, no pre-order needed, at Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley. You can even order online, so all you need to do is walk in and pick up dinner.

Cali Comfort BBQ will be hosting the 3rd Annual Turf & Surf BBQ State Championship coming up this summer on Sunday, August 19 at Del Mar Racing. This competition sanctioned by the The Kansas City Barbeque Society, and more than 40 of the nation’s top professional BBQ Pitmasters, local restaurants and chefs will be competing in this State Championship for more than $15,000 in cash prizes. You can register your team or to be a judge right here.