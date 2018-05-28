County offices to close in observance of Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO (CNC) - In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.

County parks, campgrounds, neighborhood day-use parks will be open during normal business hours with the following exceptions:

The Fallbrook Community Center will be closed.

The Lakeside Community Center and Teen Center will be closed.

The Spring Valley Gym and Community Center will be closed.

The Spring Valley Teen Centers/REC Clubs will also be closed.

The 4S Ranch Sports Park office will be closed for regular business, but the adult hockey activities and all fields will remain open for regular use.

County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 29.

As always, essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue through the holiday.